When it comes to preparing for a role, those who are willing to push their limits will succeed.
The ISU theatre cast for the upcoming show "The Wolves" conditioned with ISU's women's soccer team to become familiar with their roles.
"The Wolves" is about a high school girls soccer team overcoming their own obstacles.
The cast trained along side the team in various conditioning and sports drills.
Vannessa Ballam, director of "The Wolves", reached out to ISU Women's Head Coach Debs Brereton to ask if the cast could train with the team.
Ballam said the coach was more than happy to offer a helping hand.
The most appealing aspect of this experience, according to Ballam, was bringing people together.
Ballam has offered the team to come see the final dress rehearsal of "The Wolves" as a thank you to her and the team for allowing the cast to work along side them.
Shows for "The Wolves" begin Sept. 18. Other shows will take place on Sept. 19, 24, 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the Blackbox Theatre in the L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center.
Tickets are available at http://isu.edu/tickets.
