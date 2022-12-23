Idaho State University is inducting seven new members into the Sports Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame awards ceremony will happen February 25 at 10:30 a.m. in the Pond Student Union Ballroom. The new members include Anna Marie Hoffstetter, Joe Mattie, Cassie Merkley, Issac Mitchell, Donnell Morgan, Richard Rogers and Jerry Miller. Miller will also receive the Lifetime of Achievement Award for his decades of support for ISU athletics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.