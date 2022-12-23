Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain. * WHERE...Eastern Magic Valley, Raft River Area and Lower Snake River Plain, including all areas between Burley, Juniper, and Pocatello. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute and holiday travel. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&