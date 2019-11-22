Idaho State University Wellness Center is promoting healthy eating.
The Director of the ISU Wellness Center tells KPVI’s Deanne Coffin that they just started an initiative this semester to help promote a healthy lifestyle for students and the ISU community.
Trying to juggle school and a healthy diet can be challenging.
“I just grab whatever I can eat, like run to class, run to work,” says Zachary Simmons, ISU Student.
The ISU Wellness Center is hoping to help students like Zachary Simmons who go to school and work with their ‘Free Fruit Friday.’
“It is a way for us to promote awareness to our Bengal community that fruit is a healthy option,” says Carol Kirkpatrick, ISU Wellness Center Director.
The ISU community can stop by at the ISU Wellness Center in Reed Gym for a free piece of fruit every Friday to fuel their brain and body with a nutritious snack.
“It’s very portable and today we have Clementine’s and we wanted to take the opportunity to give some nutrition information about how you can buy fruit in season. It’s a very healthy option and what fruit can do to contribute to your health,” says Kirkpatrick.
ISU Wellness Center Director Carol Kirkpatrick says fruit is more affordable when you buy it in season and it helps you feel full longer.
‘It’s going to be a low calorie, nutrient, dense food that they can hopefully choose over very highly processed foods,” says Kirkpatrick.
ISU graduate student Ben Farley says although he just learned of ‘Free Fruit Friday,’ he will definitely take advantage of it from now on.
“I think it’s a great resource because when I’m shopping, I never buy enough fruit and so just knowing that it’s here and I’m always here, you know I think that’s a great idea for students to be able to get something for free like that,” says Ben Farley, ISU Graduate Student.
“Well it won’t let me grab the salt and vinegar chips. I know that for sure,” says Zachary Simmons.
Right now Albertson’s Grocery Store is providing the fruit for ‘Free Fruit Friday.’
