"Over the first three weeks of the semester we will begin doing a mass screening effort," said Rex Force, Vice President of Health Sciences at Idaho State University.
This mass screening effort Rex Force is talking about is the new Covid Screening Program.
Beginning at the start of the spring semester, the university wants to find a way to focus efforts on asymptomatic individuals, whether they be staff, faculty or part of the student body.
According to the Vice President of Health Sciences, this is the goal.
"Our goal is for all individuals who have an on campus presence in spring semester to be tested twice about 5-7 days apart during that window," said Force.
If you're asking yourself why the university didn't launch this screening program sooner, Force says it's due to the school not having the necessary tools available to them.
"For much of fall semester there wasn't adequate testing for individuals who were ill in Idaho," said Force.
The school has been doing this screening procedure already with it's student athletes required by the NCAA and Big Sky Conference.
Force said with this new program in place, any tests that do come back positive, regardless of the number, will aid the school in reducing an outbreak.
"Even if it's only three to five percent of the tests that are positive, that will still help us to mitigate some of the spread that may occur on campus."
