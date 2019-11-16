ISU Women's Club Holiday Fair Wraps Up

The ISU Women’s Club Holiday Fair wrapped up on Saturday.
Around 40 vendors participated in the 49th annual holiday fair.
‘Tina’s Southwest Creations’ participates in the fair year after year to help give back.
The unique vendor has custom made southwest style jewelry made locally.
20 percent of their sales and other vendor’s sales goes toward scholarships for ISU students.
“it’s just seeing all the, I don’t know, the comradery with all the vendors. We all have a good time and like I said, it’s just basically to help the students,” says Tina Williams, ‘Tina’s Southwest Creations.’
The ISU Women’s Club has a goal of $16,000 dollars to raise this year.
They also have given over $265,000 dollars in scholarships over the years.
It’s one of the largest scholarships endowments in the ISU Foundation.
