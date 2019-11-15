The annual Idaho State University Women's Club Holiday Fair was held in the Pond student union all day Friday.
There were 40 different vendors selling crafts at the holiday fair by local and regional artists in the ballroom.
The women's club also had their enchilada lunch right next door for hungry shoppers to enjoy.
100 percent of the proceeds from the holiday fair and enchilada lunch fund the 3 $3,000 scholarships that the Women's Club gives to ISU students.
Jody Finnegan, co-chair of the ISU Women's Club holiday fair, told KPVI what they do with the extra money they have from the fair.
"Plus we add some additional monies to a scholarship endowment that we're growing here at the university to help keep these scholarships going year after year."
The holiday fair continues on Saturday from 10am to 4pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.