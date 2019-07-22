The Idaho State University YourFIT program received a big boost on Monday.
Officials from Monsanto’s parent company, Bayer, presented the College of Technology with a $10,000 donation to the YourFIT program.
YourFit stands for ‘Your Future in Technology’ and holds a series of job fairs around southeastern Idaho for high school students and local communities to educate them about high-tech, high-wage, and high-demand careers in technical fields.
The presentation took place at the Karin A. Eames Advanced Technical Education and Innovation Complex.
