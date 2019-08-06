Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN BLAINE...POWER... NORTHEASTERN CASSIA AND SOUTHWESTERN BINGHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 945 PM MDT... AT 820 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM 21 MILES NORTHEAST OF MINIDOKA OR 25 MILES NORTH OF LAKE WALCOTT, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 25 MPH. HALF INCH HAIL AND WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... AMERICAN FALLS, NEELEY, WESTERN AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR, ROCKLAND, FORT HALL BANNOCK PEAK, COLD WATER REST AREA, PILAR BUTTE, MASSACRE ROCKS AND BEAR TRAP AIRPORT. BOATERS CAN EXPECT A SUDDEN INCREASE IN WAVES AND VERY CHOPPY WATERS WHICH WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS BOATING CONDITIONS. BOATERS ARE URGED TO SEEK SAFE HARBOR IF POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF ON OR NEAR AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR, MOVE TO SAFE SHELTER NOW! DO NOT BE CAUGHT ON OR NEAR THE WATER. GUSTY WINDS AND CHOPPY WAVES ARE LIKELY. PERSONS IN CAMPGROUNDS SHOULD CONSIDER SEEKING STURDY SHELTER UNTIL THIS STORM PASSES. &&