If you live in the North Bannock County Fire District, today is election day.
As of October 1, the City of Chubbuck will no longer provide fire services to residents in the district. On the ballot is a two-year, $1,000,000 emergency levy. After the two years, the levy goes back to where it is now, $50 a year for every $100,000 of assessed property. The levy needs a simple majority to pass.
Polling locations are open until 8:00p.m. To find out where to vote visit the elections page on the Bannock County website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.