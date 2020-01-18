It was a blue bird day for cross country skiers racing to win the ‘Potato Cup’ at the East Mink Creek Nordic Center on Saturday.
The annual ‘Potato Cup’ event is a benefit for the Pocatello Cross Country Ski Foundation.
The foundation is a non-profit organization that holds ski events and grooms the trails up at the East Mink Creek Nordic Center.
The cross country ski race is freestyle, which gives skiers the freedom to sky any style they prefer, but race organizers say they mostly do ‘skate ski’ because it’s faster.
“Well the ‘Potato Cup’ has been through a lot of different versions. It’s been a relay, it’s had all sorts of different distances but we almost lost it a few years ago when we had some bad snow years and we’re building it back up and it’s really cool to see it start to thrive again this year,” says Valerie Gill, ‘Potato Cup’ Race Director and President of Pocatello Cross Country Ski Foundation.
The race consisted of four distances, a 15k, 10k, 5k and 3k for kids.
