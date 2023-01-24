Crews from the Idaho Transportation Department are working to repair the bridge near Blackfoot.
The road's surface on the northbound side was damaged Monday night. The cause of the problem is under investigation, but ITD says that road breakup is common after cycles of warm and cold weather.
Traffic is down to one lane while crews repair the bridge. That work will continue through at least Wednesday. Drivers should slow down near the work zone and expect possible delays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.