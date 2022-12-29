With another incoming storm bringing snow to the area, the Idaho Transportation Department is preparing to keep our roads clear.
They get a briefing from meteorologists about the weather for three days at a time. From that, they plan 24-hour coverage beginning with pre-treating the roads. Once snow falls, the plows are sent out. The Pocatello district handles the area from Inkom to south Blackfoot and the flying "Y" up to Rainbow Road along with smaller highway roads. Snowplows only drive around 35 miles an hour and have flashing lights. ITD says that when they’re clearing the roads, they drive in a pattern to clear all the snow.
Anthony Richards the Pocatello Foreman for ITD says, "When we’re out there trying to clear the roadway, we work from the center out so when you see a snowplow driving down the center it’s not to block the highway or not let you get around us. We have to work from the center out otherwise if we drive a snowplow like we do a car essentially, you’ll leave about a three-foot strip in the middle. Then that will sit there and freeze and thaw which will create ice."
One example is a snowplow that was hit near Soda Springs. Twelve snowplows have been struck this season alone, that is a seasonal record. A single plow can cost over $300,000. Snowplow drivers say they’re not on the roads to inconvenience motorists, it's just that they have a job to do and have families to get home to. If you are sharing the road with a snowplow, give them space, don’t pass on the right, and be sure to follow behind the plow.
