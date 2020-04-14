It's almost that time of year again for the Idaho Transportation Department to begin summer construction.
Major projects include three full reconstructions, one on U.S. 30 from Georgetown Summit to the Caribou County Line which includes the north side of Georgetown, another on U.S. 26 from the INL puzzle for a few miles, and on I-86 from the interchange of Raft River to the Rockland Interchange.
There will also be various bridge rehabilitation projects across Eastern Idaho, which is their main focus.
Overall the amount of widespread long-term major projects will actually be much less compared to previous years, making summer travel a little easier.
Megan Stark, Public Information Officer, ITD Districts 5 & 6 said, "You know the traffic volume it'll be a nice free-flow you won't have to worry about too many backups. Your commute will be a lot nicer."
Within the next year or two, ITD plans to increase the amount of both interstate and local projects.
