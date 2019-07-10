It's been a busy summer of construction for the Idaho Transportation Department.
A project north of Chubbuck Road which is the "Y" to Fort Hall was successfully reconstructed ahead of schedule.
Currently, there is a project from the exits of Virginia to Arimo along Interstate 15 where they are working on the southbound lane which is expected to be done by mid September.
The Rose Road Interchange north of Blackfoot is coming along with girders to be placed down this month.
Most notably, the Northgate Interchange project is taking shape with the connecting roads along Pocatello and Chubbuck having been paved.
The Idaho Transportation Department is now working on the interchange itself, so girders need to be placed along Interstate 15, the deck needs to be set on the bridge, and then the remaining roads need to be brought up to grade and paved.
Greydon Wright, Engineering Manager at Idaho Transportation Department said, "Well especially through the Northgate right now we have alternating lane closures so when they may go there and it could be all open and the next day you go through there could be a lane closure on the interstate so really pay attention to what's going on around you."
The bridge along the Rose Road Interchange and the Northgate Interchange project are slated to be finished later this year.
