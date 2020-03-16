With more and more Corona-virus cases being confirmed in Idaho, shoppers are stocking up.
KPVI’s Deanne Coffin made a trip to the grocery store where she talked to store employees about products flying off the shelves and what they are doing to help the hording issue and she also spoke with shoppers who tell her how it’s affecting them.
A shelf that is normally filled with rolls of toilet paper sits empty at the Ridley’s in Pocatello.
Store employees say it’s been bare for a few days, due to shoppers stocking up on it.
‘Saturday morning we actually had 15 cases of toilet paper, is all that we were delivered and it was gone by 7:10 a.m. and we open at 7:00 a.m.,” says Stacy McDonnough, Ridley’s Grocery Store.
Stacy McDonnough with Ridley’s also says items like cleaning supplies, baby wipes, sanitizers, flour, sugar, cooking oil, dairy, medicine and some produce are also disappearing off the shelves, but the good news is they will be restocking.
“Our trucks are running 24 hours late. We are looking to get a shipment from our own warehouse today sometime, hopefully that will come in. We can’t guarantee what’s going to be on it, but we usually get three loads per week,” says McDonnough.
After stuff like toilet paper flying off the shelves, local stores like Ridley’s are now putting limits on how much product customers can buy.
“For the majority, people have been really good to comply with that. There are those that try and push the limits and we just have to be really strict. You know there’s those elderly people who can’t get out that really, you know, need and are on a limited budget and they need to be able to get their stuff as well,” says McDonnough.
Some shoppers say it’s frustrating to shop empty shelves.
“They were out of pasta, so I had to get some different pasta that I don’t usually buy,” says Malinda England, Shopper.
“When you come to buy milk and there’s no milk and you come to buy bread and the bread’s gone and stuff like that. I don’t understand that,” says Eric Huff, Shopper.
“I mean there’s no potatoes. We live in Idaho,” says Linda Dahlquist.
Store employees just want customers to be patient and courteous to others.
“Leave some on the shelves for other people. You know we’re doing our best to stock our shelves and keep our shelves stocked,” says McDonnough.
McDonnough says the meat department is completely stocked if you need meat.
