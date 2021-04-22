"We had all this good information and feedback, ideas. So there was a group of us that got together and decided to start trying to make those things happen," said Aaron Hunsaker with the McCammon Action Council.
Hunsaker said the idea for the garden has altered over time until they finally knew what to do.
"It started off as a community garden idea and as we got into it, if shifted into becoming more of like a learning garden," said Hunsaker.
The garden at Mountain View Elementary will serve as a place to not only grow food, but be adopted into the curriculum for students moving forward.
"We really liked that that direction was now going, the learning aspect of it that it could now become an outdoor classroom," said Hunsaker.
Part of this garden being able to be developed is thanks to Rocky Mountain Power and the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation grant.
"It was a great fit for earth day at this time to support that," said Tiffany Erickson with Rocky Mountain Power.
$5,500 dollars have been donated to support the project through the foundation grant.
"We're committed to we're committed to sustaining our planet and sustainable organizations and communities and this is something we thought was important to support," said Erickson.
Both Erickson and Hunsaker say although this is in the spirit of Earth Day, the hope is to benefit the kids and the community about the effects of sustainability.
"It's a good fit for earth day but it's also a unique opportunity for education for the kids to get out there and learn," said Erickson.
"Our kids maybe are losing the knowledge or not growing up where their food comes from," said Hunsaker. "I grew up farming gardens and I knew all that. My kids don't know any of that."
Moving forward, everyone involved in the project believes this can be a stepping stone in benefiting the school and the community around it.
