For one family, Monday is a day that should include cake, ice cream, and presents. Instead, the day includes a plea from a grandmother asking for the location of her grandson.
Kay Woodcock, the grandmother of missing Joshua J.J. Vallow, released a video ahead of his eighth birthday, which is on May 25, asking people to use a picture of J.J. on their Facebook profiles. Kay says that there are pictures and notes from J.J. posted around their house, daily reminders of him.

J.J. was last seen at Kennedy Elementary on September 24 when his mom, Lori Vallow Daybell, took him out of school and told the principal that she would home school him. J.J.'s sister, Tylee Ryan was last seen at Yellowstone National Park on September 8. With J.J., Lori, and Lori's brother Alex Cox.
There will be a candlelight vigil for J.J. Monday at 9:00pm at Kennedy Elementary School in Rexburg.
On Monday, the Rexburg Police Department released this statement:
“Good morning! I’d first and foremost like to formally thank each and every one of you who have reached out to our department over the last 7 months and have offered your assistance and help covering the case of the missing children from Rexburg Idaho, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan.
We can’t express enough how appreciative we are for all of the officers, the community, family members and news media outlets near and far who have dedicated thousands of hours in the search of J.J. and Tylee and that will continue to do so until we have resolve in this case.
We would like everyone to know that today (May 25th) is J.J. Vallow’s 8th Birthday and that we continue to hope and pray for the safe return of both of these beautiful children each and every day. We urge the public to continue to be vigilant for J.J. and Tylee and if you have any tips or information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the Rexburg Police Department at 208-359-3008.”
Asst. Chief Hagen
Rexburg Police Department
