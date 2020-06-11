The grandparents of J.J. Vallow visited Chad Daybell's Salem property Wednesday evening where police found human remains belonging to two different children.
Larry Woodcock says they are relieved that J.J. and his adopted sister, Tylee Ryan, can now be laid to rest and his grandson is with his father (Charles Vallow) who was shot and killed last year.
Flowers have been placed at the property in honor of the children.
Friday night there will be a vigil for the two kids in Idaho Falls.
Vigil organizer Timanee Olsen says, "I am putting this heartache to good use. Please join us at 8:30 p.m. this Friday in the field next to Soda Tsunami to light candles and honor these kids. I understand confirmation is still pending, but these children deserve this regardless."
