The Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency have announced a settlement with the J.R. Simplot Company involving its Don Plant manufacturing facility.
The settlement resolves claims under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, claiming that the companyfailed toproperly identifyand manage certain waste streams as hazardous wastes.
It requires the J.R. Simplot Company to implement modifications for greater recovery and reuse of phosphate.
It also requires the company to ensure financial resources are available when the time comes for environmentally sound closure of the facility.
Simplot will also pay a civil penalty of $1.5 million.
