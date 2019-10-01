The following is a news release from Jackson Hole Fire/EMS:
On Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 12:26 p.m., emergency services were notified of a structure fire at the Forget Me Not Thrift Store, 410 West Pearl Avenue in Jackson. The initial 911 caller reported a fire in the back of the building with people inside attempting to put the fire out.
Jackson Hole Fire/EMS and Jackson Police Department units responded and found smoke in the structure with store personnel reporting that they believed that they had extinguished the fire with buckets of water.
Smoke was observed coming from the rear of the structure through doors and the eves. Fire crews entered and found the fire extinguished. Crews then proceeded to check for fire extension in the walls and ceiling, ventilating the building with fans.
Fire damage was contained to the bathroom with smoke damage throughout the store.
A fire investigation was initiated and included inspection of the area of origin and witness interviews. The investigator’s report concludes the fire was an accidental fire most probably started from the burning of candles.
Candles should be constantly attended when ignited. Fire Marshal Kathy Clay recommends the use of battery-operated candles in homes and in businesses.
