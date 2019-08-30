The following is a Facebook post from the Jackson Police Department:
Unknown person(s) entered a residence under construction on the 100 block of E. Kelly and caused damage via spray painting multiple surfaces using black and yellow paint.
Most of the images aren't appropriate to post, but we have a couple that are.
If you have information as to who did this, we'd like to know so we can hold the person(s) responsible. Please contact (307) 733-1430 with any information.
