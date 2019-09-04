Information Provided by Jackson Police Department
On August 31, 2019 at 2:15 a.m., a Jackson woman was tackled from her bike by an unknown male, who then stole her phone. The woman confronted the man and was able to take her phone back. The suspect fled on foot. This incident is being investigated as a Robbery and no other crimes are being alleged at this time.
The suspect is described as a white male with blond hair. If you have any information, please contact the police department at (307) 733-1430.
