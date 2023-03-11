In 2022, the Ronald McDonald Family Room in Idaho Falls made a big impact in the lives of families.
Last year, the Family Room, attached to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, served 834 families and provided 559 nights of lodging.
One of those families that the Ronald McDonald Family Room is currently helping is David and Alexis from Jackson, Wyoming.
While visiting with their pediatrician, something happened to their newborn daughter Elvira which necessitated her admission to ERMIC.
“Elvira kind of went lethargic on us and just limp, limp noodle, basically," explains Elvira's dad David Ostrom, "she had to have a couple of spinal taps. They were they gave her antibiotics right away, so they never were able to really figure out what was going on with her because antibiotics were kind of treat, not petri, as they have in a Petri dish that they test her on. But they recommended that we get transferred over to here because there's a better facility over here for treating newborn babies.”
David and Alexis are guests of the Ronald McDonald Family Room which is just down the hall from the NICU and the volunteers are helping the couple with meals and whatever else they may need while Elvira recovers, all free of charge.
“Even with the logistics of being out here," says David, "if we had to rent a hotel one the money, I don't I don't know that we quite would be able to afford it. And then to it's not being under the same roof. So we would have to get bundled up because we feed here every 3 hours. So getting bundled up, driving coming here and then checking in and going through all that where as when we're under this roof, we have our room here and we it's a one-minute walk if that to get to her and hang out with her and support her.”
The 4th Annual Fundraising for Families begins Monday and there are many different ways that you can get involved. You can make a donation on the website at rmhcidaho.org/fundraisingforfamilies; you can call 208-227-2898; or you can use @rmhcidaho to donate on Venmo.
You can also host your own peer-to-peer fundraising campaign or challenge your co-workers, classmates, or club members to get involved.
