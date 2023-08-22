Jay Leno brought his comedy act to the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel over the weekend.
The weather stayed clear for the outdoor show on Friday night.
KPVI's Deanne Coffin had a chance to talk to Jay exclusively before the show and he tells her that he used to enjoy interviewing presidents when he was doing the 'Tonight Show.'
Jay hosted the 'Tonight Show' for 17 years.
He now performs more than 100 stand-up show annually across the country and around the world.
He shared what he thinks is the secret to success.
"I think be kind always works good. You to me, I always judge how intelligent people are or how kind they are. When I meet people that are mean or ill spirited or yell at waitresses, I find they are really, I mean there could be exceptions, but for the most part there not you know and usually the kinder people are, usually well the nicer they are, usually the more intelligent they are, because they've taken other people's feelings into consideration and things like that," says Jay Leno.
