He hosted The Tonight Show for 17 years and now Jay Leno is coming to eastern Idaho.
Leno will bring his stand-up comedy act to the outdoor concert venue at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel Friday, August 18.
The former Tonight Show host performs more than 100 stand-up shots annually across the country and around the world. And in his spare time, he enjoys working on his collection of classic cars and motorcycles.
Pre-sale tickets to see Jay Leno go on sale this Thursday, June 22 at 10:00 a.m. All other tickets go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10:00 a.m.
You can purchase tickets at showbangaming.com
