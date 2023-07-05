Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies performed a water rescue on Tuesday.
Around 9:00 a.m., dispatch responded to a boating accident on the Snake River between Byington boat dock and the Great Feeder Headgates Diversion. Two men were stuck in their boat in one of the diversion gates. One man was able to get safely out of the boat. The rescue team set up a haul system to lift the boat and the victims out and up on to the bridge. There were no injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.