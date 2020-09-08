Jefferson County DMV closed Sept. 22

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING... ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...FOR THE FREEZE WARNING, SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES BETWEEN 28 AND 32 DEGREES ARE EXPECTED. FOR THE LAKE WIND ADVISORY, NORTHEAST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR. * WHEN...FOR THE FREEZE WARNING, FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY. FOR THE LAKE WIND ADVISORY, UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES ON AREA LAKES WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&