Jefferson County DMV closed Sept. 22

The following notice is from Jefferson County:
The Jefferson County Assessor’s office and Department of Vehicle Titles and Registrations will be closed September 22, 2020, due to scheduled training on a new computer system for DMV.
The Assessor’s Office will still be able to meet with patrons who schedule an appointment or call (208)745-9215 before entering the building, as access to walk-in traffic will be limited to only the assessor’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.