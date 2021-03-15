Jefferson County DMV temporarily closed due to COVID-19

The Jefferson County Department of Motor Vehicles will be closed March 16 through March 19 due to a probable case of COVID-19 among DMV employees.
An employee developed symptoms while at work, and learned of a positive test result in a close family member. The employee was sent home, and the workstation was sanitized immediately.
In accordance with the decision tree, published by East Idaho Public Health, the remainder of the department’s employees must isolate for ten days (seven days if they produce a negative test result at the end of the week.)
“Although it is painful to close the department, the safety of the public is the most important thing to us,” Assessor Jessica Roach said. Depending on additional COVID-19 cases in the department, additional closures may be necessary.
The public is encouraged to complete vehicle registration online when possible at: https://itd.idaho.gov/itddmv/
