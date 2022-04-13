The two day preliminary hearing for Jesse Patrick Leigh, the man accused of killing his estranged wife and her boyfriend ended today.
Leigh was initially charged with two counts of voluntary manslaughter in the deaths of 41-year-old Jennifer Leigh and 21-year-old Timothy hunt.
A piece of evidence was played today for the court, that evidence was the audio recording of the murders when they took place on October 15th. The audio was captured on a voice recorder that was hidden in a vent above the master bedroom door of the home Jesse and Jennifer Leigh shared on Philbin Road in Pocatello. While the audio was playing, the family of Jennifer Leigh were seen crying. Jesse Leigh sat throughout the recording with his head resting on the table, crying, while shackled at the ankles.
After two days of testimonies in court, Judge Scott Axline ruled that the two charges of first degree murder that Jesse Leigh is facing will be sent over to district court, where if the case does go to trial, that is the court that it will be held in. The third charge of discharging a firearm into an occupied building has been dropped.
If convicted of the two first degree murder charges, Jesse Leigh could face a maximum penalty of a life sentence.
