Musician Jim Brickman has always been a favorite in eastern Idaho and this year while his music will sound just as good as ever, the concert will look a little different.
“Comfort and Joy at Home 2020” will be a virtual tour that you can watch in your own home as Jim plays at various concert halls across the U.S.
The tour will make a stop in Idaho on December 17 at the Morrison Center in Boise.
More information can be found at Jim Brickman.com/tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.