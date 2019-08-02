A Utah man with local ties to Pocatello is holding an event tonight in Utah to talk about his trials and challenges.
Josh Holt spent almost two years in a Venezuelan prison.
Since being released from that prison over a year ago, he lost his mother Laurie Holt who is also from Pocatello.
Tonight he is speaking at the Sandra N. Lloyd Community Center in Riverton, Utah about surviving trials and challenges of life.
Holt says the lessons he learned from his experience in the Venezuelan prison are now invaluable tools worth sharing with his community, so that he can help people face challenges more effectively and develop the life skill of resilience.
“I really like focusing on resilience and your mindset. Those two things are super, super important. It doesn’t matter what we’re going through. It doesn’t matter if it’s being locked up in prison or losing a loved one, you know we always go through trials and it’s very important to have resilience and to focus our minds on the positive things,” says Josh Holt, Riverton, Utah.
Josh is in the process of writing a book and working on a podcast.
He and his wife are also expecting their new baby any day now.
Josh says he hopes to hold a similar event in Pocatello in the near future.
