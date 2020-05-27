A man that has ties to Pocatello and was imprisoned in a Venezuelan jail in 2016, launched his first podcast on Wednesday.
Josh Holt, a former LDS missionary and married to a Venezuelan was imprisoned by the dictatorship for two years on false charges.
On Wednesday he launched the first two episodes of his ‘Hope in Darkness’ podcast.
The podcast has a series of 12 different episodes that run 20 to 35 minutes each.
Josh says the podcast is about his story of being put in a Venezuela prison along with new details and life trials.
“You know we go through difficult stuff but it’s all survivable. Nothing different from being held hostage and going through a life crisis. Everything that we’re going through in that moment seems impossible that we’ll survive it and overcome it,” says Josh Holt.
Josh has been working on the podcast with KSL Radio for about a year and will release a new episode every week.
Josh has been home from Venezuela for two years now.
