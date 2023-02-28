JR Simplot Elementary School in American Falls has received a STEM certification.
The certification recognizes the school's commitment to excellence in STEM education.
Schools must meet specific criteria to earn the certification including providing STEM focused instruction, offering opportunities for students to engage in hands-on learning experiences, and ensuring all students have access to STEM resources.
JR Simplot Elementary is one of only a few schools in Idaho to receive this certification.
