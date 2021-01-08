The prosecutor for the combined cases of Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell will not be disqualified from the case.
That was the ruling from Judge Steven Boyce on Friday.
Friday's hearing was a continuation from Wednesday, where the court heard testimony from several expert witnesses about the issue.
Vallow's attorney, Mark Means, and Daybell's attorney, John Prior, filed a joint motion to remove prosecutor Rob Wood from the case. The defense attorneys allege that Wood violated standards of professional conduct and intimidated or coerced witnesses in the case.
As part of their evidence, defense played a recording of Wood interviewing Vallow's sister Summer Shiftlet back in October. In that recording, Wood claims the state may seek conspiracy to commit murder charges against the couple.
Defense argues he also "disparaged" Daybell, Vallow and Prior, as well as calling Means "incompetent."
On Friday, the judge heard closing arguments and rebuttals from both sides before making his decision.
Boyce said this was a unique situation and there are very few cases on which to draw precedent from.
"As has been pointed out by both the experts and argument there are really no Idaho cases on point to determine the precise standard for this motion to disqualify a prosecutor," Boyce said. "And there’s no Idaho precedent the court’s aware of where this remedy has been ordered by a trial court in a pending case.”
Boyce did cite a similar case from 1981 in New York, where defense worked to have a prosecutor removed from the case pre-trial.
In his ruling, based in part on that case, Boyce said because it's a criminal case the defense has to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Wood's alleged misconduct and actions would hinder or affect the trial moving forward. The defense needed to prove that the fairness of the trial could be affected. Boyce did not believe defense met that threshold.
Boyce also added that in terms of the claim that Wood violated professional standards and possible civil litigation could occur because of it in the future, Boyce said that decision would be up to the Idaho State Bar to determine. His job was to determine if it would impact the case, which he did feel was proven.
Boyce denied the motion and Wood will remain on the case.
Currently, Vallow and Daybell are facing multiple charges in relation to the deaths of Vallow's two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.
The remains of both children were found on Daybell's property in June. Thus far, neither Vallow nor Daybell have been charged with murder.
