Lori Vallow Daybell appeared in a Hawaiian courtroom Wednesday, her lawyer asking the judge to lower Daybell’s $5 million bond.
Daybell, wearing an orange jumpsuit and orange shoes, was arrested February 20 in Princeville, Hawaii on two felony counts of desertion of a child, along with misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime and contempt.
She made her first appearance in a Kaua’I courtroom on Friday, Feburary 21.
The judge denied the request to lower the bond from $5 million to $100,000 on the grounds that Daybell has a history of ignoring court orders.
Also at the hearing, Daybell waived her right to an extradition hearing which was scheduled for Monday, March 2 and so the process to transport her back to Idaho could begin.
Daybell could be returned to Idaho within the next week.
