Lori Vallow was back in court Friday afternoon as her defense team sought to have a different judge brought on to the case.
The 47-year-old is charged with two counts of Felony Desertion of a Child and other misdemeanors over her missing kids, 7-year-old Joshua Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. Her lawyers filed a motion to disqualify judge Faren Eddins on Wednesday, the prosecution objected. But on Friday, Eddins signed the order himself. Also a preliminary hearing was pushed back from next week to May 7 and 8, to give both sides more time to prepare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.