Lori Vallow Daybell is no longer facing the death penalty.
Judge Steven Boyce issued a ruling Tuesday, taking the death penalty off the table. Boyce said that he was granting the motion from her attorneys to remove the death penalty to ensure Lori's fair trial rights are protected. Since Chad Daybell and Lori's cases are now separate, this ruling applies only to Lori's case.
Prosecutors issued a statement about the decision saying that they are disappointed and disagree with the judge's decision, but they will continue to pursue justice for victims J.J., Tylee, and Tammy.
Lori's trial is set to start April 3 in Ada County.
