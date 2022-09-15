After a hearing in August, motions were filed in the case of Lori Vallow Daybell. Attorneys on both sides of the case want cameras banned in the courtroom.
Those opposed to the ban, state and national media, including KPVI.
All three sides got to state their case at the Fremont County Courthouse on Thursday.
Lori Vallow Daybell was back in court Thursday for a motion the defense filed. They want Judge Steven Boyce to ban cameras in the courtroom.
That’s after an alleged incident during a hearing in August where the defense and prosecution say one of the media outlets placed microphones on the tables and set up multiple cameras, one of which was zoomed in on the defendant.
“Why wouldn’t the cameras be on the attorneys who are arguing rather than zooming in on my client,” said Defense Attorney Jim Archibald, “what was the purpose of that she had been in custody for over two and a half years? Ten months of that in a mental hospital what’s the point to mock her make fun of her, humiliate her. It doesn’t have any value to the public except the prejudice potential jurors against her.”
Both sides argued that streaming and videotaping the upcoming hearings could taint a potential jury pool. A jury that’s already 300 miles away in Boise. That move was made for the same reasons, a bigger selection of unbiased jurors.
“This court has recognized the state has the right to a fair trial and what that means to the state is we only want a trial we need to do once with minimal issues,” stated Prosecutor Rob Wood, “that’s important not only to the prosecutors and for the people of this state specifically Madison and Fremont County. For the living victims of this case and the people who deserve that the most are JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan, and Tammy Daybell.”
Judge Boyce then heard from the attorney representing 32 media outlets who oppose the ban. The judge confirmed the rules media must follow haven't been broken by any journalist or organization. But some things did concern him about privileged conversations potentially being picked up on microphones.
One person in favor of cameras in the courtroom is J.J. Vallow’s grandfather, Larry Woodcock.
“I think we as a public have the right to be involved in that court every day and you as the media should be there every day and I don’t see how it’s going to effect the jury when you have a defendant who’s out there playing to the public,” said Woodcock.
Judge Steven Boyce did not make a decision about a ban. He will issue a written ruling after reviewing the hearing in question and reviewing the current media guidelines and practices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.