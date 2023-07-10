Bryan Kohberger has filed a motion to stay proceedings in his case.
Newly filed documents show that he requested the stay citing substantial failure to comply with selection procedures for a grand jury. Latah County prosecutors objected to the request and Kohberger filed a sworn statement of facts in support of the motion. However, Judge John C. Judge determined the motion is premature since Kohberger has not yet reviewed the grand jury records.
An indefinite stay has been denied but Judge has granted a 37-day stay to allow Kohberger and his defense to review the material from the grand jury. Judge said that the motion does not affect any other aspects of the case or the scheduled start date of the trial. A hearing to consider Kohberger's motion again is scheduled for August 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.