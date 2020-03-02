Judge Judy’ Sheindlin says she will stop making new episodes next year of the courtroom show that made her a star. But she's hardly disappearing.
The tough-talking, 77-year-old former Manhattan family court judge says she's starting a new show called ‘Justice Judy," but is revealing few details on what it will be about.
CBS says it has made a two-year deal with stations that currently carry “Judge Judy” to air reruns of the program. The show's success, driven primarily by Sheindlin's no-nonsense demeanor, has made her the highest-paid personality on television.
