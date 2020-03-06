Lori Vallow made her first appearance in a Madison County Courtroom on Friday.
At the hearing that lasted a little over 30 minutes, the charges that Vallow is facing were read. They include two counts of felony child abandonment, one count of misdemeanor resisting and obstruction an investigation, one count of misdemeanor solicitation, and one count of misdemeanor contempt of court.
Newly hired defense attorneys for Vallow argued for the judge to reduce her bail from $5 million to $10,000 or nor more than $50,000. After the judge listened to both the defense and the prosecution, he ruled to reduce Vallow’s bond to $1 million with conditions if she posts bail. Those conditions are that she must wear a GPS tracking ankle bracelet, that she must not leave Bonneville, Jefferson, Madison, or Fremont Counties, that she must appear for all scheduled hearings, and that she must not participate in any criminal hearings.
Lori Vallow’s next court appearance will be March 18 and 19 for a preliminary hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.