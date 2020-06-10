On Tuesday, police arrested Chad Daybell (the husband of Lori Vallow Daybell and the step father of missing eight-year-old J.J. Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan) and then the Rexburg Police Department, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office and the FBI searched his property in Salem.
At 7:30 that evening, officials held a press conference to confirm what had been found. Rexburg Assistant Police Chief Gary Hagen says, "Investigators discovered what appeared to be unidentified human remains and an autopsy will be conducted."
No further information was given at that time.
Chad Daybell was booked into the Fremont County Jail that evening.
Wednesday morning, court documents showed Daybell was officially charged with two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.
Each charge carries a punishment of up to five years in prison and/or up to a $10,000 fine.
With the charges made, the Rexburg Police Department confirmed that the unidentified human remains belonged to two people.
At 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Daybell appeared in court for the first time.
The prosecutor requested bail to be set at $1 million.
Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood says, "These are human remains. Although those remains have not yet been positively identified, we are aware that those remains are the remains of children which we believe is an aggravating factor."
Documents detailing what police found are sealed to the public, but the prosecutor adds: "The manner of the concealment of one of those bodies which the state finds to be particularly egregious."
Due to the charges against Daybell, his attorney John Prior didn't agree with a bail amount that high. Prior says, "For the prosecuting attorney to assume that in the future he may or may not do that, and that we should increase the bail with the idea that in the future there may be something else coming down the pipe is just clearly contrary to what the purpose of bail is."
After hearing both arguments, Fremont County Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins set bond at $1 million saying, "The allegation is that the evidence was human remains of two different people. That's an aggravating factor, and the court has taken that into account."
The judge then set the next court date for July 1 with the ability to carry over into July 2.
The remains of the two bodies are at the Ada County Coroner's Office for autopsy. There is no official confirmation of their identity. However, the children's grandparents Larry and Kay Woodcock and Colby and Kelsee Ryan released a statement:
"The human remains found by law enforcement on Chad Daybell's property are indeed our beloved J.J. and Tylee. We are filled with unfathomable sadness that these two bright stars were stolen from us, and only hope that they died without pain or suffering."
J.J. and Tylee's mother, Lori Daybell, is also in jail with bail set at $1 million.
Wednesday through her attorney, Lori filed a motion for release to defense counsel.
