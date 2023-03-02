The judge in the case of Chad Dayball and Lori Vallow Daybell has order the two defendants to be tried separately.
Ruling on Thursday morning, Judge Steven Boyce said that due to Lori Vallow not waiving her right to a speedy trial, he would sever the cases and vacate the trial for Chad Daybell. Their trial was to have begun on April 3, 2023 in Ada County.
Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial is still scheduled to begin in April.
Judge Boyce signed an order of transport for Lori so that she could appear in person Thursday morning. Chad was present over video conference.
Thursday’s ruling followed the delivery of DNA evidence to the court which has been sealed by the judge.
