There are new details surrounding the deaths of Joshua J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan.
On Friday, Judge Faren Eddins unsealed the probable cause affidavit from a Rexburg Police Detective investigating the disappearance of J.J. and Tylee.
In the affidavit, it describes the investigation that began in November of 2019 as police and the FBI tried to piece together when and how the children went missing.
It describes how Lori Vallow’s friend, Melani Gibb, worked with law enforcement in Arizona and Idaho and how Lori told her that J.J. became a ‘zombie.’
Gibb also told police that it was the mission of Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow to rid the world of ‘zombies.’
The affidavit also goes into how investigators used the phone belonging to Alex Cox, Lori Vallow’s brother, to track his movements which synced with the locations of the children’s remains.
There is more in the affidavit which we have posted on our website with this article.
The affidavit does contain information that some may consider to be disturbing and unsettling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.