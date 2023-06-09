Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Idaho... Portneuf River at Pocatello affecting Bannock County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/pocatello. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and will continue for the next several days. * WHERE...Portneuf River at Pocatello. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.4 feet, Water will encroach around sitting benches near the river at the Pacific Recycling Trailhead. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 AM MDT Friday the stage was 9.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM MDT Friday was 9.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain nearly steady for the next several days. - Minor Flood stage is 8.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.6 feet on 05/14/1971. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm MDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Portneuf River Pocatello 8.5 9.5 Fri 9 am MDT 9.3 9.2 9.2 &&