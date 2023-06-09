A judge overseeing the case against Bryan Kohberger, charged with killing four University of Idaho students last fall, is set to hear arguments today over a gag over that largely bars attorneys and other parties in the case from speaking with news reporters.
A coalition of more than 30 media organizations has challenged the order, saying it violates the constitution's guarantees of free speech and a free press, as has a lawyer for one of the victim's families.
But prosecutors and the defendant's lawyers insist it's needed to prevent prejudicial news coverage that could damage Kohberger's right to a fair trial.
28-year-old Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with the stabbing deaths in Moscow on November 13th.
