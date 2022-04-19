Tuesday morning at the Fremont County Courthouse, Chad Daybell appeared in court just after 9:00 in a suit and tie.
Chad Daybell’s hearing began with his defense team asking that the trial be moved to Ada County due to the fact that this is such a high-profile case. The defense on the other hand asked that the jury be sequestered in Ada County and taken to Fremont county to save costs on the trial.
The nearly three-hour long hearing consisted of four people who were called on to discuss the costs of having Daybell’s trial in Ada County versus Fremont County. Those expert witnesses included Abbie Mace who is the Fremont County Clerk, Lieutenant Travis Ruby with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Shane Truman, the Chief of Police for the City of Rexburg, and Len Humphries who is the Fremont County Sheriff. Each one took the stand and discussed the costs of having a trial in Ada County versus Fremont County.
The hearing concluded with Judge Steven W. Boyce saying that he will make a decision on the location of Chad’s trial at a later time but did not specify when. Whether the trial is in Ada County or Fremont County, the jurors will be selected from Ada County.
Chad Daybell was indicted in May on multiple charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, grand theft by deception, grand theft, and insurance fraud.
If he is found guilty, Chad Daybell could face the death penalty. Chad’s trial is scheduled for next year.
