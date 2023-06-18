Monday, June 19 is officially recognized as Juneteenth and on Saturday, many gathered to celebrate the day in Pocatello.
Held at the Senior Activity Center and Bonneville Park, the community celebration included music, food served up by Idaho State University athletes, and games for the kids.
Local speakers included Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England, Pocatello City Council Member Linda Leeuwrik, President Ken Monroe of the Pocatello branch of the NAACP, and Pocatello City Council Member Corey Mangum who talked about the importance of Juneteenth.
“I don't know about you," said Mangum, "but freedom being won is a huge, huge accomplishment in this country. When we talk about freedom, it's not just freedom for African-American people, but for white, black, Hispanic, whatever. Your ethnic background, your religious background, whatever it is, freedom is ours.”
