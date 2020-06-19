A Juneteenth march was held Friday afternoon at Caldwell Park showing solidarity among the Pocatello community.
The event was organized by the Pocatello People of Color United, a local activist group in the community.
They wanted to host this event to help spread awareness of Juneteenth and its importance.
Sunny nelson, Co-Organizer of the Juneteenth event, explained their intentions behind the event.
"Historically it's a huge celebration in the black community, and as the Pocatello People of Color United we wanted to bring the celebration to Pocatello and sort of educate people."
The event began with speakers addressing the participants who came to learn about Juneteenth.
Nelson said that "a big part of this is going to be about education. We're trying to educate people about what Juneteenth is and also educating a little bit more about racism, and of course talk about police brutality which has been the main theme of all of the events lately."
The organizers were extremely happy with the turnout from the community wanting to learn about Juneteenth.
Nyele Alvarez, also Co-Organizer of the event, tells us how ecstatic she was.
"I'm glad people actually thought it was important enough to take time off of work and to come out and not necessarily just vocalize their voices but to listen to what the P.O.C. (people of color) of this community are saying."
And while this event had a large gathering of people in an outdoor space, personal safety was followed by everyone participating.
Alvarez, mentioned, "I was shocked that there wasn't any disagreement, the only disagreement came from comments on our facebook live, but it doesn't really matter because the people here came and they wore masks for their protection and others. And it makes me actually really happy just because I wanted everyone to able to gather but it's such an unsure and unsafe time, so safety was the number one priority with all of this".
The Juneteenth event continues at Caldwell Park tonight with a candle light vigil honoring those that have fallen to police brutality and caps off the night with a showing of the documentary "13th".
To find out more on the event or on their cause you can visit their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/PPOCU/
And to learn more about the history of Juneteenth, click on the following link for our story on it: https://www.kpvi.com/news/local_news/what-is-juneteenth/article_8f3010ba-b038-11ea-913e-7361f4e003b1.html#utm_campaign=blox&utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social
