From City of Pocatello news release:
Players in the City of Pocatello’s Junior Jazz basketball leagues have a chance to meet one of the Utah Jazz’s newest members.
Monday, August 12 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Irving Middle School, 911 North Grant Avenue, Jarrell Brantley will be meeting with Junior Jazz players who participated in the 2018/19 season. At the meet-and-greet, Brantley will tell players about his basketball career and Junior Jazz players will have a chance to get autographs and pictures with the professional basketball player.
“For many of our Junior Jazz participants, it’ll be the first time they will meet a professional player and I’m sure it will be a special experience for these players,” said Brian Lowman, Recreation Supervisor for the City of Pocatello. “We’d like to thank the Utah Jazz organization and Jarrell for coming up and spending some time with our players. Jarrell brings a lot of energy to the game and I expect they will get to see that same energy when he visits us on August 12.”
A 6-foot-7-inch forward from the College of Charleston, Jarrell Brantley was selected by the Indiana Pacers with the Number 50 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and then traded to the Utah Jazz. As a senior in college, Brantley averaged 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.9 blocks and 1.2 three-pointers per game.
Previously, meet and greets with Jazz players have included Georges Niang, Chris Johnson, Jeremy Evans, and Bryon Russell.
For more information on Junior Jazz Basketball or other Team Sports programs, visit teamsports.pocatello.us. For all other Parks & Recreation offerings, visit pocatello.us/pr.
Irving Middle School is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three (3) days’ advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us; 208.234.6248; or 5815 South 5th Avenue, Pocatello, ID.
