Jury trial date set for Chad and Lori Daybell

Idaho court records show a date has been set for the trial of Chad and Lori Daybell. The trial will begin on July 12, 2021 at 9 a.m. with Steven Boyce presiding as the judicial officer. A pre-trial conference has also been set for June 2, 2021 at 10 a.m. This comes two weeks after Judge Boyce ruled to combine the trials.
Below you will find a recap of the decison to combine both Chad and Lori's trials into one. After which, you will find a timline of events surrounding the deaths of Lori's children Tylee Ryan and Joshua "J.J" Vallow.
Decision to Combine
Madison County -- October 29 -- Chad Daybell and his attorney John Prior went before Judge Steven Boyce via Zoom to address a motion for joinder. Weeks ago, (Sept. 1) the prosecution motioned for the cases of both Chad and Lori (Vallow) Daybell to be combined and the couple be tried together. In a written response, Lori Vallow’s attorney, Mark Means, had no objection. However, in court John Prior argued to keep the trials separate.
The prosecution, Rob Wood, argued that state law allows for two defendants to be tried together if the defendants are alleged to have worked together. The defendants do not need to have the same charges to be tried together.
The prosecutor also argued that all the evidence surrounding the death of Lori Vallow Daybell’s children (Tylee Ryan and Joshua "J.J." Vallow) is the same.
Prosecutor Wood went on to argue that both defendants are assigned to different judges. This, he says, is an inefficient way for the state to work as it creates duplicate work.
It would also allow for inconsistency during the trials. Trying the two together would also allow for consistent verdicts with one jury rather than two.
The prosecution says dual trials would lead to more media coverage which would then hinder the court’s ability to find an appropriate jury. Wood says joining the two trials would best protect both defendants’ rights to a fair trial.
Prosecutor Wood ended his argument by stating the close family members of Tylee Ryan and Joshua “J.J.” Vallow would best be served by having the trials combined. The families of both children live out of state and will be traveling to East Idaho to attend the trials.
John Prior began his argument by agreeing that the allegations against both Chad and Lori Daybell are similar and a joinder, by law, is possible.
However, his objection to the motion for joinder is centered on prejudice. He believes if the two are tried together his client, Chad Daybell, would not be given the chance to present his side of the story in its entirety. He says combining the two would create this prejudice against Mr. Daybell.
The defense continued the argument saying there has not been enough time to go over all the evidence the state has in the case. Prior stated that if, once going through all the evidence, he and his client felt comfortable they would be willing continue forward with a joinder.
John Prior ended by stating the state's argument of two trials creating duplicative work as a reason for joinder is not an appropriate reason to combine.
Judge Boyce considered two factors: the similarity of the alleged crimes and the possibility of prejudice against Chad Daybell. He also said he took into account Mark Means' non-objection to a joinder. The judge then made his decision.
“The prejudice wouldn’t be sufficient enough" to not join the two trials he stated. He granted the motion to join.
However, in the future, if the defense can prove prejudice from the joinder, the defense may request a severance of the two trials.
Lori Daybell is facing two felony charges: two counts of conspiracy to conceal, destroy, or alter evidence in the case.
Chad Daybell is facing four felony charges: two counts of the destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence and two counts of conspiring to do so.
Timeline of Events
September 8, 2019
Tylee Ryan visited Yellowstone National Park with her brother JJ Vallow, her uncle Alex Cox and her mother Lori Vallow. This was the last time the teenager was seen alive.
November 5, 2019
Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow are married in Hawaii.
November 26, 2019
Detective David Stubbs and Lieutenant David Ball conduct a welfare check for JJ at Lori's Rexburg apartment after his grandparents (Larry and Kay Woodcock) reached out to police.
The officers had a body camera which captured audio from the visit:
Officer asks, "Who's the friend he's with?"
Lori responds, "My friend Melanie. Her son has autism. Her name is Melanie Gibb."
We now know this was a lie. Melanie Gibb never had JJ and later admitted this to police.
Officers also spoke to Alex Cox and Chad Daybell who were at the apartment complex that day. Daybell acted as if he did not know Lori well even though she was his wife at the time.
The next day, the couple is gone.
December 1, 2019
The Daybells return to Hawaii. Tylee and JJ are not with them.
December 20, 2019
Police announce the disappearance of Tylee and JJ and ask the public for help.
January 5, 2020
Tylee's older brother Colby Ryan takes to YouTube pleading with Lori to do the right thing.
"You have the power to end this, Colby says. "You have an opportunity to put this all to rest."
January 7, 2020
JJ's grandparents hold a press conference with a reward for information leading to the discovery of the kids.
"We're here to offer a $20,000 reward," says Larry Woodcock. "These are beautiful young children. They're two extremely intelligent young children and we want them back. We want them back in our family."
January 25, 2020
Lori is served in Hawaii with an order to produce the children by the end of the month. She does not.
February 25, 2020
Lori is arrested in Hawaii and held on a $5-million bond.
March 5, 2020
Police bring Lori back to Rexburg.
On that day, the Salt Lake City FBI tweets out the Yellowstone pictures asking the public for additional photos of the kids.
In Madison County, Lori is held on a $1-million bond.
June 9, 2020
Local law enforcement and the FBI searches Chad Daybell's Salem, Idaho property. He is arrested.
Later that night the Rexburg Police Department holds a press conference.
"During the search of his property investigators discovered unidentified human remains," says Assistant Chief Gary Hagen. "An autopsy will be conducted."
The autopsy later confirmed those remains to be of both Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow.
Neither Chad nor Lori Daybell have been charged with murder.
