A trial date has been set for one of the teens accused of a Pocatello murder.
18 year-old Dustin Alfaro is charged with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and a weapons enhancement for the March killing of 87 year-old Arlyne Koehler.
17-year-old Isaac Rodriguez-Romero is charged with the same crimes.
Alfaro and Rodriguez-Romero both plead not guilty in September.
Thursday in Bannock County Court, Judge Robert Naftz set Alfaro's jury trial to begin on March 3, 2020.
Rodriguez-Romero will be back in court for a status hearing on on Dec. 5.
